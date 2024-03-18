Retaining walls alongside Chitral-Booni Shandoor road starts deteriorating

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Deteriorating retaining walls pose threat to commuters on Chitral-Booni Shandor Road. The deterioration of retaining walls along the Chitral-Booni Shandor Road has raised serious safety concerns for daily commuters.

Local residents expressed grievances on Monday, highlighting the inadequate construction of these vital structures meant to prevent erosion and ensure road stability.

They claimed that instead of proper cement foundations; the walls were filled with debris and poorly plastered, accelerating their decay.

The absence of timely curing and water application further worsened the situation, leading to spontaneous collapses.

Prominent figures like Syed Burhan Shah Advocate and social activist Inayatullah Asir have joined concerned citizens in urging authorities to rectify the construction according to standard specifications. It's worth noting that the project has suffered from prolonged delays.

