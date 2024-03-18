Open Menu

Retaining Walls Alongside Chitral-Booni Shandoor Road Starts Deteriorating

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Retaining walls alongside Chitral-Booni Shandoor road starts deteriorating

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Deteriorating retaining walls pose threat to commuters on Chitral-Booni Shandor Road. The deterioration of retaining walls along the Chitral-Booni Shandor Road has raised serious safety concerns for daily commuters.

Local residents expressed grievances on Monday, highlighting the inadequate construction of these vital structures meant to prevent erosion and ensure road stability.

They claimed that instead of proper cement foundations; the walls were filled with debris and poorly plastered, accelerating their decay.

The absence of timely curing and water application further worsened the situation, leading to spontaneous collapses.

Prominent figures like Syed Burhan Shah Advocate and social activist Inayatullah Asir have joined concerned citizens in urging authorities to rectify the construction according to standard specifications. It's worth noting that the project has suffered from prolonged delays.

APP/ghf/378

Related Topics

Water Road From

Recent Stories

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed ..

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

22 minutes ago
 FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepe ..

FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties

39 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

40 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

1 hour ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

3 hours ago
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

4 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

4 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

5 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

6 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan