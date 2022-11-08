UrduPoint.com

Retaining Walls Near Chakdarra Bypass Demolished, Contractor Arrested

Published November 08, 2022

LOWER DIR, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) ::District Administration Lower Dir here on Tuesday demolished under-construction retaining walls on Chakdarra bypass over use of substandard construction material.

According to details, following directives of the deputy commissioner, a team led by Assistant Commissioner, Nasir Ali demolished part of under-construction embankments on Chakdarra bypass.

The contractor was also arrested for use of lower-grade material in construction.

District administration has said that construction work would be monitored for ensuring the use of quality materials in construction.

