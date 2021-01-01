Retention of 70pc of education budget for Girls' literacy in KP demanded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ):Civil society representatives emphasized that the upcoming budget of KP and the utilization of the existing budget must prioritize efforts that enable all girls to complete secondary education and develop the knowledge and skills they need for life and work.

The demand was made on Thursday through a press conference arranged by Blue Veins, a provincial level NGO working to promote and protect Girls Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Qamar Naseem, Malala Fund Education Champion said "In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, girls face barriers to education caused by poverty, cultural norms, poor infrastructure, violence, and fragility.

"Girls' education should be a strategic development priority for KP and all other provinces of Pakistan," Qamar stressed.

Sana Ahmad, Program Officer Blue Veins and Coordinator of the Child Rights Movement (KP) said "The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the already acute girls' education crisis in Pakistan.

Poverty, gender, and marginalization have intersected to accentuate inequalities, making it harder than ever for girls from poorer, rural households to learn. If leaders don't act now, these girls may never return to school" The education right champions appreciated the KP government for allocating 70 percent of the education budget for girl's education for the last two years and demanded that the provincial government should maintain such allocation for the third consecutive year.

Tehreem Aftab Training officer Blue Veins said according to the world bank, "The return on one year of secondary education for a girl correlates with as high as a 25% increase in wages later in life''.

Women's education also leads to significant social development. Removing the gender gap in education can also increase gender equality, which is considered important both in itself and because it ensures equal rights and opportunities for people regardless of gender."