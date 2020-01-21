UrduPoint.com
Retired Army Employees Matters Discussed In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 02:19 PM

Retired army employees matters discussed in Sargodha

A meeting of District Armed Services was held here at Deputy Commissioner Office on Tuesday headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting of District Armed Services was held here at Deputy Commissioner Office on Tuesday headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz.

Meeting was attended by Deputy Director District Armed Services board (DASB) Captain Muhammad Javed Alam, Superintendent Kaleem Ullah, Colonel� Zafar Iqbal, Commander Jan Javed, Major � Imtiaz and other welfare officers.

The meeting has discussed the matters of retired employees of Pakistan Army including renewal of arms license, benevolent funds, pension of widows and other welfare matters.

ADCG Bilal Feroz said that the matters of widows of martyrs and retired employees Pakistan Army are being resolved on priority basis adding that for the renewal of arm license of retired employees clear guideline has been given to NADRA authorities.

He said that the arms license released by Punjab administration are being renewed immediately whereas the guideline has not been given to NADRA for the licenses released by other provinces and in this connection directions have been released to the scheduled Banks.

