Retired Bureaucrat Passes Away
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A retired bureaucrat Khalid Khan Umerzai passed away and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard Umerzai Charsadda. He was the brother of caretaker Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former DG FIA Zafrullah Khan.
