Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office by IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to honour retired DSPs of Punjab Police.

During the ceremony, the IG Punjab thanked retired officers for their valuable services to the police department.

He said Punjab Police would continue to benefit from the experiences and recommendations of retired officers for the improvement of administrative matters.

Dr Usman Anwar shared that various projects were underway for well-being of retired officers, personnel, and their families.

The IG Punjab also awarded commemorative shields to former DSPs.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Establishment Raja Raffat Mukhtar, DIG HeadquartersHumayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsin Younas, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin,AIG Logistics Ismailur Rehman Kharak, and other officers were also present.