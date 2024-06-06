Retired Employee Granted Pension Following Federal Ombudsman Decision
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) After the intervention and decision of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday a retired army employee Fareed Khan received his rightful pension amounting to 286,994 rupees.
Fareed Khan had approached the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad and filed a complaint about the undue delay in pension payments by the CMA Department, Lahore. Responding promptly, the Federal Ombudsman issued a notice to the concerned.
After a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi directed the relevant officials to pay the due pension to the retired army personnel immediately. Complying with the orders, CMA Lahore disbursed the pension amount to Fareed Khan.
Expressing his gratitude, Fareed Khan praised the Federal Ombudsman institution for its crucial role in providing affordable and swift justice to the public. He highlighted the considerable convenience it offers to individuals seeking redress.
On this occasion, the in-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Hazara Division Abdul Ghafoor Baig, remarked that the Federal Ombudsman resolves complaints within a brief period of 60 days without any cost to the complainant. He emphasized Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi's commitment to delivering immediate and free justice to the public at their doorstep, ensuring strict adherence to these directives.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10-member Maldives media delegation briefed at IPRI23 seconds ago
-
Amendments to child marriage, kite flying ordinances proposed27 seconds ago
-
SEPA holds walk ,seminar to mark “World Environment Day”37 seconds ago
-
Campaign against profiteers launched ahead of Eid-ul-Azha40 seconds ago
-
BWMC to provide best sanitation facilities to people on Eid-ul-Azha: CEO43 seconds ago
-
4 dead, 1,254 injured in road accidents in Punjab47 seconds ago
-
Six suspects of Esa Khel triple murder case arrested50 seconds ago
-
3 killed, 6 injured in Mianwali firing incident53 seconds ago
-
Man arrested for throwing dog from building in Liaquatabad1 minute ago
-
Sacrificial animals sale points to be functional from Friday: minister1 minute ago
-
DC Haripur chairs meeting to discuss Eid al-Adha arrangements1 minute ago
-
Minister awards certificates to 180 young barristers and lawyers11 minutes ago