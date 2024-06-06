Retired employee granted pension following Federal Ombudsman decision

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) After the intervention and decision of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday a retired army employee Fareed Khan received his rightful pension amounting to 286,994 rupees.

Fareed Khan had approached the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad and filed a complaint about the undue delay in pension payments by the CMA Department, Lahore. Responding promptly, the Federal Ombudsman issued a notice to the concerned.

After a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi directed the relevant officials to pay the due pension to the retired army personnel immediately. Complying with the orders, CMA Lahore disbursed the pension amount to Fareed Khan.

Expressing his gratitude, Fareed Khan praised the Federal Ombudsman institution for its crucial role in providing affordable and swift justice to the public. He highlighted the considerable convenience it offers to individuals seeking redress.

On this occasion, the in-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Hazara Division Abdul Ghafoor Baig, remarked that the Federal Ombudsman resolves complaints within a brief period of 60 days without any cost to the complainant. He emphasized Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi's commitment to delivering immediate and free justice to the public at their doorstep, ensuring strict adherence to these directives.