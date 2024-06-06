Open Menu

Retired Employee Granted Pension Following Federal Ombudsman Decision

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Retired employee granted pension following Federal Ombudsman decision

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) After the intervention and decision of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday a retired army employee Fareed Khan received his rightful pension amounting to 286,994 rupees.

Fareed Khan had approached the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad and filed a complaint about the undue delay in pension payments by the CMA Department, Lahore. Responding promptly, the Federal Ombudsman issued a notice to the concerned.

After a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi directed the relevant officials to pay the due pension to the retired army personnel immediately. Complying with the orders, CMA Lahore disbursed the pension amount to Fareed Khan.

Expressing his gratitude, Fareed Khan praised the Federal Ombudsman institution for its crucial role in providing affordable and swift justice to the public. He highlighted the considerable convenience it offers to individuals seeking redress.

On this occasion, the in-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Hazara Division Abdul Ghafoor Baig, remarked that the Federal Ombudsman resolves complaints within a brief period of 60 days without any cost to the complainant. He emphasized Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi's commitment to delivering immediate and free justice to the public at their doorstep, ensuring strict adherence to these directives.

Related Topics

Lahore Army Abbottabad (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

54 minutes ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

3 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

4 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

4 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

4 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan