Retired employee of Sindh Agricultural University killed after being hit by train

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A retired employee of Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam was killed after being hit by a train on Thursday.

According to the report, Nazir Qambrani, a retired employee of the Agriculture University Tando Jam died after being hit by the train coming from Mirpurkhas to Hyderabad.

The deceased dead body was handed over to his heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.