Retired Female Employee Receives Pension Arrears On Dera Ombudsman’s Orders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 05:55 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A retired woman employee finally received long-overdue pension arrears following the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Office DI Khan.
A spokesperson of the Dera Ombudsman Office said in a press release issued here that a female employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) had lodged an application with the Federal Ombudsman's office, seeking help to get her pension arrears, which accumulated on account of increases, and the amount had not been paid since 2018, despite repeated requests.
Soon after receiving the application, he said, the Regional Incharge of the Federal Ombudsman Office, DI Khan, Sang Marjan Mehsood, initiated an immediate inquiry and summoned officers of the FESCO to share details of the case.
Finally, the case was resolved, and pension arrears amounting to Rs 598,000 were transferred into the complainants’ bank accounts.
The retired female employee expressed her gratitude to the Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, and the Regional Incharge, Sang Marjan Mehsud, saying that her pension arrears case had been pending for nearly six years, and finally, with the help of the Federal Ombudsman's office, she received the dues within about 30 days.
The Regional Office Incharge, Sang Marjan Mehsood, stated that the institution, under the leadership of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, had always extended relief to the masses by providing them with inexpensive and speedy justice.
