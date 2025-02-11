Open Menu

Retired Health Dept Official Commits Suicide In Rustam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Retired Health Dept official commits suicide in Rustam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A retired health department official committed suicide by shooting himself in Rustam tehsil of Mardan district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in Heraound area where Quraish Babu, a retired official of the health department, ended his life.

Police report states that the deceased was suffering from mental health issues, which led him to shoot himself.

According to family sources, the deceased had retired from the health department five years ago. His body has been shifted to Rustam Hospital.

