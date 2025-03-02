Retired Municipal Employees Receive Encashment And Gratuity Checks
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a ceremony held at the Mayor's Office in Sukkur here on Sunday, retired municipal employees received encashment and gratuity checks as a token of appreciation for their dedicated service.
The event was organized under the directives of Barrister Arslan islam Shaikh, Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur.
UC Chairmen Ehsan Lashari, Mukhtiar Khokhar, and Senior Officer Abid Ali Ansari distributed the checks among the retired employees and their heirs, paying tribute to their services.
Speaking on the occasion, they expressed their respect for the retired employees, congratulating them on their retirement and acknowledging their continued connection with the institution.
They further stated that the retired employees are even more deserving of respect and appreciation after their retirement, and concluded by offering prayers for their good health and well-being.
