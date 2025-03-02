Open Menu

Retired Municipal Employees Receive Encashment And Gratuity Checks

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Retired Municipal Employees Receive Encashment and Gratuity Checks

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a ceremony held at the Mayor's Office in Sukkur here on Sunday, retired municipal employees received encashment and gratuity checks as a token of appreciation for their dedicated service.

The event was organized under the directives of Barrister Arslan islam Shaikh, Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur.

UC Chairmen Ehsan Lashari, Mukhtiar Khokhar, and Senior Officer Abid Ali Ansari distributed the checks among the retired employees and their heirs, paying tribute to their services.

Speaking on the occasion, they expressed their respect for the retired employees, congratulating them on their retirement and acknowledging their continued connection with the institution.

They further stated that the retired employees are even more deserving of respect and appreciation after their retirement, and concluded by offering prayers for their good health and well-being.

Recent Stories

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

13 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

15 hours ago
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

15 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

15 hours ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

16 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

16 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

17 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan