Retired PAF Warrant Officer Passed Away In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Retired PAF Warrant Officer passed away in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Retired Pakistan Air Force Warrant Officer Khan Meer passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness in Kohat.

His funeral prayer was offered Saturday here in Paracha Town, Kohat, where a large number of locals participated.

Warrant Officer Khan Meer was laid to rest in the ancestral graveyard located in Merozai village, Kohat.

More Stories From Pakistan