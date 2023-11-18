Retired PAF Warrant Officer passed away in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Retired Pakistan Air Force Warrant Officer Khan Meer passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness in Kohat.

His funeral prayer was offered Saturday here in Paracha Town, Kohat, where a large number of locals participated.

Warrant Officer Khan Meer was laid to rest in the ancestral graveyard located in Merozai village, Kohat.

