Retired Railway employees demand gratuity money, pensions

Retired Railway employees have demanded of their arrears as retired employees of Railway Carriage factory

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Retired Railway employees have demanded of their arrears as retired employees of Railway Carriage factory, CDL workshop, and Station are deprived of their gratuity money since the last year.Employees are in the state of severe anxiety due to non-payment of their pension and gratuity money.

Due to decrease in funds of Railway, payment of gratuity money and pension to employees has been suspended.Employees said that 60 retired employees of railway are not being given their pension and gratuity money since the last 6 to 10 months due to which their many family affairs related to marriages of their daughters and construction of roofs of their houses are pending.They demanded of government to pay their pensions as soon as possible so that they can fulfill their needs.