UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Retired Railway Employees Demand Gratuity Money, Pensions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 03:04 PM

Retired Railway employees demand gratuity money, pensions

Retired Railway employees have demanded of their arrears as retired employees of Railway Carriage factory

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Retired Railway employees have demanded of their arrears as retired employees of Railway Carriage factory, CDL workshop, and Station are deprived of their gratuity money since the last year.Employees are in the state of severe anxiety due to non-payment of their pension and gratuity money.

Due to decrease in funds of Railway, payment of gratuity money and pension to employees has been suspended.Employees said that 60 retired employees of railway are not being given their pension and gratuity money since the last 6 to 10 months due to which their many family affairs related to marriages of their daughters and construction of roofs of their houses are pending.They demanded of government to pay their pensions as soon as possible so that they can fulfill their needs.

Related Topics

Money Family Government

Recent Stories

One and a half year old child abducted

59 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA)approves constr ..

1 minute ago

NAROWAL SPORTS CITY PROJECT CASE: NAB directed to ..

1 minute ago

TAQA set to be regional utilities champion followi ..

20 minutes ago

TAQA set to be regional utilities champion followi ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, Argentina discuss defence cooperation

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.