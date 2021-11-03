UrduPoint.com

Retired SP's Allegations Regarding Appointments In Sindh Police Baseless: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:10 PM

Retired SP's allegations regarding appointments in Sindh Police baseless: Spokesman

Sindh Police spokesman on Wednesday vehemently denied the statement of retired Superintendent of Police (SP) Nisar Channa regarding police recruitment during the year 2016 to 2018, terming it fabricated and baseless

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Police spokesman on Wednesday vehemently denied the statement of retired Superintendent of Police (SP) Nisar Channa regarding police recruitment during the year 2016 to 2018, terming it fabricated and baseless.

The spokesman said the SP gave the baseless statement after a letter for inquiry against him was written to the government.

Further clarifying, the spokesman said police recruitment in the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 were conducted through a recruitment committee headed by Additional Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General and District Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) while the examination process and other matters were made transparent and impartial under close monitoring of NTS / PTS and other testing services.

In this regard, Rangers Sindh and CPLC were also made a part of the recruitment process with the sole purpose of giving importance to merit and competency.

During the said period, the candidates belonging to Sindh province were recruited in the police after full verification of their National Identity Cards, Domicile and PRC and other necessary data from the concerned departments.

Meanwhile, all the SRP personnel who were sacked on the orders of court for illegal recruitment in Sindh Reserve Police were re-examined and the successful candidates were recruited on merit.

The spokesman concluded that all these appointments were the most transparent, fair and impartial appointments in the history of Sindh Police and the entire record of these appointments was available in the Central Police Officer.

