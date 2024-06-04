Open Menu

Retired Teacher Laud Education Ministry For Resolves Pension Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFE&PT) restored the earlier mechanism for the submission of pension cases for retired teachers working in educational institutions under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFE&PT) restored the earlier mechanism for the submission of pension cases for retired teachers working in educational institutions under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

This move comes as a relief to many teachers whose pension cases had been stuck, and they lauded the education ministry for resolving their issues.

According to some retired teachers, the recent notification of the education ministry has allowed the processing of pension cases to resume.

Dr. Rahima Rehman, President of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, commended the swift action taken by the education secretary. "We appreciate the education secretary's quick response in resolving the pension issues of retired teachers. Now, teachers will submit their pension cases to the AGPR through the FDE route," Dr. Rahima stated.

Related Topics

Education Government

Recent Stories

Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak- ..

Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade

7 minutes ago
 All communities enjoying religious freedom in Paki ..

All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..

8 minutes ago
 First Punjab music competition held

First Punjab music competition held

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

8 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi firing incident

One killed in Karachi firing incident

8 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Categor ..

Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra

8 minutes ago
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with loc ..

DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support

11 minutes ago
 The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to ..

The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:

11 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio drive underway

Anti-Polio drive underway

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 wor ..

Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine inci ..

11 minutes ago
 SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs

SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs

10 minutes ago
 Two criminals injured during encounter with police

Two criminals injured during encounter with police

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan