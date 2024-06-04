Retired Teacher Laud Education Ministry For Resolves Pension Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFE&PT) restored the earlier mechanism for the submission of pension cases for retired teachers working in educational institutions under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).
This move comes as a relief to many teachers whose pension cases had been stuck, and they lauded the education ministry for resolving their issues.
According to some retired teachers, the recent notification of the education ministry has allowed the processing of pension cases to resume.
Dr. Rahima Rehman, President of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, commended the swift action taken by the education secretary. "We appreciate the education secretary's quick response in resolving the pension issues of retired teachers. Now, teachers will submit their pension cases to the AGPR through the FDE route," Dr. Rahima stated.
