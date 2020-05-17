Retired teachers demand back dated time scale

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :A number of retired principals and teachers of educational institutions run by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have demanded from the concerned authorities to grant them their due right of time scale through filing representations (appeals).

According to an official source, these teachers and principals claimed that the Ministry of Education and Professional Training has forfeiting their benefits unlawfully.

Retired teachers are of the view that they felt mistreated by the decision of not granting time scale from the actual date of its implementation resulting in sheer loss of legitimate and lawful financial benefits.

Majority of the retired teachers who filed representations have served the department for over 35 years. It is learnt that the cases of retirees were put forward in the meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) initially held on February 6, 2020.

Certain queries were raised during the meeting and it was decided that the time scale cases will be decided in the next meeting.

Later, in response to the queries regarding retired persons cases, Deputy Secretary (Expenditure) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training replied on March 03, "As the appointment to the up-graded post is to be made as per the civil servant APT rules 1973, cases of retired employees cannot be placed before the DPC".

Consequently, their Names were deleted and not presented before the meeting of DPC held on March 03. In a formal representation, the retirees are claiming that they were eligible for the next higher time scale according to the time scale formula, but the Ministry did not consider them.

They maintained that there were many previous instances when the time scale benefits were safeguarded even after retirement.

They attached previous notifications with their representations as precedent which depict that the three retired officers, Professor Muhammad Azhar Bhatti, Professor Ghazala Khalid and Professor Shaheen Abdahu got the higher time scale of BPS-21 after their retirement.

Talking to APP, Yasmin Zahir Bukhari, a female Associate Professor (Retired) of subject "Education" for over 34 years at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate), F-7/4, complained that deleting their names from the list of grant of higher time scale is against the Constitution of Pakistan Article (27) about discrimination against service as it violates the spirit of equality and justice by providing some teachers.

Professor (Retired) Ali Yar, One of the signatories of the representation expressed that they (the retired teachers) waited for the higher time scale for five years and meanwhile many of them reached the age of superannuation and retired before the DPC meeting could be held.

This right to Time Scale cannot be taken away from a government employee as it was awarded with the due process of law in 2011 under the Prime Minister's directive No 2605.

"I can proudly claim that I was able to contribute to the cause of education in my country and invested the prime of my youth in teaching but tragically I am being denied of my due right," said Professor Mahboob Alam who retired in 2016. Khalid Farooq Khan, a retired principal of Islamabad Model school Sangjani (Federal Area) who served the department for 33 years sharing his plight said, it takes years and years even to name the newborn child.

Time scale was due for a long time ago but as they have retired from government job, the in-service people are benefiting despite having less amount of service on their credit, and they are being deprived of the rightful benefits.

It is a great anomaly; the notification must be revised at the earliest, he demanded.

FGCTA representative, Prof Tahir Mahmood maintained that the authorities could consider the cases of retired persons from back date when they were due for such a consideration for grant of time scale while in service.

If the issue was not addressed properly and timely, it would pave the way for lengthy and useless litigation and the department would finally have to accept the genuine demand of the professors, he said.

When contacted, Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Syed Umair Javed said the decision of not granting the time scale to the retired teachers and principals was taken on the instructions of the Ministry of Finance.

Any decision having monetary effect could not be taken without consent of the Ministry of Finance. The ministry was of the view that those who have been retired could not be given such benefits. Now it is up to the Secretary, Ministry of Education and Professional Training whatever decision he takes as per law after conducting hearing for these representations, he said.

To a question regarding representations filed by the existing teachers before their principals for not granting them promotion from the back date, he said the Ministry of Finance has given clear instructions in written not to givethem back dated promotions.

However, they will forward their representations before the Secretary to look into the matter, he added.