Retired teachers welcome intervention as Federal Ombudsman directs payment of pending dues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :In response to a suo moto notice taken by the Federal Ombudsman regarding non-payment of dues to retired teachers, widespread praise from the teaching community particularly from the retired teachers has been observed.

The retired teachers, who have been grappling with severe financial difficulties due to the non-payment of their dues, have found hope in the Federal Ombudsman's intervention.

Numerous teachers and professors who retired from educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of education (FDE) in Islamabad have been waiting for their dues for a substantial period.

These dues include leave encashment, house rental ceiling, and traveling allowance to their native home after retirement. The prolonged delay in disbursing these payments has resulted in financial hardships for retirees.

Acknowledging the plight of retired teachers, the Federal Ombudsman has promptly directed the Ministry of Finance to allocate funds in the new budget. Additionally, the FDE has been directed to pay the pending dues of retired teachers promptly from the available resources in the current financial year. If the required funds are not fully available, the remaining amount is to be included in the upcoming budget.

Many retirees have expressed their gratitude for the intervention of the Federal Ombudsman, who has come as a beacon of hope during their time of distress.

A female teacher on the condition of anonymity shared her ordeal with APP, explaining how she had tirelessly pursued her pending dues, only to encounter a callous and indifferent attitude from the Federal Directorate of Education.

She commended the Federal Ombudsman's actions and expressed her happiness at the resolution of the long-standing issue of retired teachers. She demanded for a fair and supportive system that caters to the needs of both retired and working teachers.

A retired Associate Professor informed this news agency, "The Federal Ombudsman's proactive involvement in addressing the grievances of retired teachers has shed light on the pressing need for improved administrative practices within educational institutions. The timely intervention and directives from the Federal Ombudsman have brought much-needed relief to the retired teachers, offering a glimmer of hope that their long-overdue dues will finally be paid. A serving teacher voiced concerns not only about the pending dues of retired teachers but also about the pending rental ceiling issues faced by working teachers".

She lamented the failure of the Federal Directorate of Education to address the concerns of the teaching staff, forcing them to seek relief through legal means. She told that the officers of FDE were enjoying timely payment of their rental ceiling.

They got the rental ceiling in advance and left the teachers deprived. She further criticized the biased approach of the authorities and called for a change in administration, emphasizing the need for efficient and supportive leadership.

The teacher further emphasized the need for sensible leadership within the FDE to prevent such issues from arising in the first place.