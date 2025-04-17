RETP, TEVETA, UET Peshawar Join Hands For Promoting Economic Growth, Youth Empowerment
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 09:39 PM
Ural Economic Transformation Project (RETP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, on Thursday signed an agreement to foster economic growth and empower youth of the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, on Thursday signed an agreement to foster economic growth and empower youth of the province.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries Abdul Karim Tordher attended the ceremony as a chief guest while the agreement was signed by Arif Ullah Awan, Project Director RETP; Mansoor Qaisar, Managing Director TEVTA; and Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar.
Fernanda Thomaz Da Rocha, Country Director for Pakistan at International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); Ghulam Nabi Mari, IFAD Coordinator; Prof. Dr. Tahir Khan, Director Institute of Mechatronics UET Peshawar; Amjad Miraj, Project Manager RETP and other senior officials were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
Div. Commissioner orders intensification of security at recreational parks, busi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses
4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC10 minutes ago
-
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs ..10 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres36 minutes ago
-
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,33 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses33 minutes ago
-
4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes33 minutes ago
-
Malik Shah Gorgaij visits GDA Office, emphasizes for timely completion of projects35 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscores role of provinces ..35 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political forces to unite for democracy's sake35 minutes ago
-
PIE, UNESCO lead consultations to reform middle-tier education governance52 minutes ago