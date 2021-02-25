UrduPoint.com
Retrieval Of 780 Acres ETPB Property Ordered

Thu 25th February 2021

Retrieval of 780 acres ETPB property ordered

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffer Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to retrieve 780 acres and six Kanal property of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) worth over one billion rupees from the land grabbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffer Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to retrieve 780 acres and six Kanal property of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) worth over one billion rupees from the land grabbers.

During hearing of the pending cases of ETPB, Sardar Ijaz issued orders of the retrieval of the land from illegal occupants, said a press release.

More Stories From Pakistan

