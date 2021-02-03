Retrieved land record to be maintained in land bank: Minister

The provincial government has decided to establish computerized land bank in Board of Revenue. Complete record of retrieved state land from land grabbers would be restored in the land bank

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):The provincial government has decided to establish computerized land bank in Board of Revenue. Complete record of retrieved state land from land grabbers would be restored in the land bank.

Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar disclosed this to media men at his office on Wednesday. The minister said that modern and latest centralized system of land bank was being established in Board of Revenue where data of state land of 36 districts would be collected and stored.

This data would be collected from the deputy commissioners of the districts.

He said that a comprehensive crackdown against land grabbers was being carried out throughout the province. He maintained that Board of revenue had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against land grabbers. He said that the government was working to eradicate status quo and corruption in the same time. Land bank would greatly help eradicate corruption in revenue matters, he added.