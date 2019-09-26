Return Ahmad Mustafa Kanju To His Family: HRCP
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:12 PM
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is extremely concerned at the continued disappearance of Ahmad Mustafa Kanju, spokesperson for the Seraiki National Party
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is extremely concerned at the continued disappearance of Ahmad Mustafa Kanju, spokesperson for the Seraiki National Party.
According to his family, Mr Kanju was abducted from his home in Rahim Yar Khan in early January 2019, by security personnel both in plainclothes and in uniform. Mr Kanju’s abduction was followed by a vicious social media campaign – led anonymously – that went so far as to make allegations of blasphemy against him.
In the meanwhile, his ailing mother, his wife and two young children are battling the terrible strain of not knowing Mr Kanju’s whereabouts.
Mr Kanju is known for his candid political views – and HRCP would like to reiterate that political candour is hardly a crime.
There is already a legal structure in place for charging people accused of any offence. Enforced disappearances have no place in this system and only add to the prevailing sense of fear that is damaging Pakistani society.
HRCP strongly urges the state to investigate Mr Kanju’s case closely and provide his family with credible answers at the earliest.