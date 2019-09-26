Return Ahmad Mustafa Kanju to his family: HRCP

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is extremely concerned at the continued disappearance of Ahmad Mustafa Kanju, spokesperson for the Seraiki National Party.

According to his family, Mr Kanju was abducted from his home in Rahim Yar Khan in early January 2019, by security personnel both in plainclothes and in uniform. Mr Kanju’s abduction was followed by a vicious social media campaign – led anonymously – that went so far as to make allegations of blasphemy against him.

In the meanwhile, his ailing mother, his wife and two young children are battling the terrible strain of not knowing Mr Kanju’s whereabouts.