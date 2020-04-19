Return of all stranded Umrah Zaireen completed: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the safe return of all stranded Pakistani Umrah Zaireen had been completed.

In a statement, he lauded the efforts of special committee, Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan hajj directorate in Saudi Arabia and Saudi authorities for putting their energies together for return of the stranded Pakistanis.

He said the last batch of 22 Umrah Zaireen had safely reached Multan airport.