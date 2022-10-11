UrduPoint.com

Return Of IDPs To Homes Continue, 8628 More Left Relief Camps: Sindh Info Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that 8628 people displaced due to flood had returned to their homes from the relief camps in the last 24 hours as flood water had lowered down in certain areas.

The minister in a statement issued here said that so far there were 265,039 IDPs including 76,721 children and 59,915 women staying at relief camps who were being provided with two meals a day and medical facilities.

He informed that government's relief activities were continued in flood affected areas and ration bags had been provided to 26,500 more families in Dadu, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sujawal, Thatta, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas districts in previous 24 hours.

1500 more tents and other equipment had also been distributed in affected areas, he added.

In total 1,528,134 ration bags, 603,719 tents, 535,317 plastic tarpaulins, 3,140,186 mosquito nets, 800,733 litres of mineral water, 118,123 degs (cauldrons) of prepared food and other supplies have been provided to the flood affected population across the province, the minister said.

Sharjeel Memon informed that due to recent heavy rains and floods 779 precious lives had been lost while 8,422 people got injured.

Regarding the flow of water in the Indus River he informed that water inflow and discharge at Guddu Barrage were 59,300 and 49,900 cusecs, at Sukkur barrage 47,500 and 37,000 cusecs while at Kotri Barrage 86,200 and 57,500 cusecs.

