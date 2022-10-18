UrduPoint.com

Return Of IDPs To Homes Continue As 12176 More Leave Relief Camps: Sindh Info Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, said that another 12176 IDPs has returned to their homes from flood relief camps in the last 24 hours while relief activities across the province were also continue

The minister in a statement issued here said that still 195,282 IDPs including 41,228 children and 38,560 women were present in relief camps who were being provided with two meals a day and medical facilities.

He informed that government's relief activities were continue in flood affected areas and ration bags had been provided to 37,830 more affected families across the province during previous 24 hours.

The minister informed that ration bags were distributed to 500 families in Badin, 4000 families in Dadu, 3000 in Hyderabad, 4100 in Sukkur, 1000 in Mirpur Khas, 1000 in Jacobabad, 3510 in Larkana, 6500 in Qamber Shahdadkot, 6320 in Khairpur Mir's, 2500 in Thatta and 5400 families in Shikarpur.

Since start of relief operations in Sindh, a total of 1,762,669 ration bags, 626,607 tents, 541,542 plastic tarpaulins, 3,273,337 mosquito nets, 803,496 litres of mineral water, 72,927 jerry cans, 162,323 cauldron of cooked food and other necessary items have been provided to the flood affected population across the province, he said.

Sharjeel Memon informed that due to recent heavy rains and floods 785 precious lives had been lost while 8422 people got injured.

Water level in the Indus River was at a low level as inflow at Guddu barrage was 59,900 cusecs and the outflow at 52,100 cusecs, he said adding that inflow at Sukkur Barrage was 48,300 cusecs and outflow 29,900 cusecs while the inflow at Kotri Barrage was 74,900 cusecs and the discharge in downstream was recorded 45,100 cusecs.

The water level in Manchhar Lake has reached at 115.5 feet, he added.

