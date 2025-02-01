Open Menu

Return Of Kashmiri Pandits A Humanitarian Issue, Not A Political One: Mirwaiz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Return of Kashmiri Pandits a humanitarian issue, not a political one: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday emphasized that the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a humanitarian issue and should not be politicized or linked to the broader Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a media interview, Mirwaiz asserted that the Muslim community in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir eagerly awaits Kashmiri Pandits’ return and is committed to ensuring their peaceful reintegration.

He stressed that Pandits belong to the Valley as much as their Muslim brethren and should feel safe to return to their ancestral homes. “They will return and live peacefully as they once did, in an atmosphere of mutual love and harmony,” he said.

Mirwaiz revealed, “I have appealed many times from the pulpit of Jamia Masjid for the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

” He underlined that their rehabilitation must be a collective effort. “The majority community will play its role in welcoming them, but they too must work towards bridging differences,” he stated.

Mirwaiz also revealed that he has held discussions with Kashmiri Pandit delegations on ways to facilitate their return, underlining the importance of trust-building and unity. “I had a long meeting with Kashmiri Pandits where we explored possible steps to move forward together,” he noted.

Currently in New Delhi, Mirwaiz has been engaging with Muslim leaders, intellectuals and think tanks on key issues affecting Muslims, including the controversial Waqf Bill.

He reaffirmed that the Kashmiri Muslim community remains steadfast in its commitment to peaceful coexistence with the Pandits, recalling the centuries-old bond they once shared.

