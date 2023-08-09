Return of official vehicle, officer using vehicle after transferred of one year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :An officer, Fahim Khan, had transferred from the Power and Energy Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa one year ago but he is using the official vehicle of the same department and did not bother to return, said a letter issued here Wednesday.

According to the details, the Power and Energy Department issued the letter, saying that the officer took the department's Honda City vehicle with him.

Despite writing letters to the officer to return the vehicle, he is not returning the vehicle.

The officers of the department lack vehicles, the letter says.

Transferred officer Faheem Khan Afridi was posted as Additional Secretary, who was transferred from the department on October 21, 2022, the letter said.

It has been two years, but Faheem Khan Afridi is still benefiting from the official vehicle, the letter said.