Open Menu

Return Of Official Vehicle, Officer Using Vehicle After Transferred Of One Year

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Return of official vehicle, officer using vehicle after transferred of one year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :An officer, Fahim Khan, had transferred from the Power and Energy Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa one year ago but he is using the official vehicle of the same department and did not bother to return, said a letter issued here Wednesday.

According to the details, the Power and Energy Department issued the letter, saying that the officer took the department's Honda City vehicle with him.

Despite writing letters to the officer to return the vehicle, he is not returning the vehicle.

The officers of the department lack vehicles, the letter says.

Transferred officer Faheem Khan Afridi was posted as Additional Secretary, who was transferred from the department on October 21, 2022, the letter said.

It has been two years, but Faheem Khan Afridi is still benefiting from the official vehicle, the letter said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Vehicle Honda Same October Afridi From

Recent Stories

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

4 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

12 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

12 hours ago
Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

12 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

12 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

12 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

12 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan