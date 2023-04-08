Close
Return Of SC Bill By President Alvi 'most Unfortunate': Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the return of the Supreme Court bill duly passed by the Parliament was most unfortunate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the return of the Supreme Court bill duly passed by the Parliament was most unfortunate.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is 'most unfortunate'.

Through his conduct, he has belittled the august Office by acting as a 'worker of the PTI', one who is 'beholden' to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution & demands of his Office."

