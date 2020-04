Return of stranded Pakistanis from Afghanistan to start from Friday

Pakistani passengers and transporters stranded in Afghanistan will start returning to Pakistan through Torkham border from tomorrow (April 17).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistani passengers and transporters stranded in Afghanistan will start returning to Pakistan through Torkham border from tomorrow (April 17).

The decision was taken at a flag meeting held between Pakistani and Afghans authorities at Torkham border on Thursday.

As many as 200 Pakistanis will be brought back on Friday while 500 will return the day after tomorrow.

The meeting was attended by Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi, Commandant Khyber Rifles Col. Bilal Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Landi Kotal Mahmood Aslam Wazir and representatives of Afghan security forces.