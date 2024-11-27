Return to normality: Motorways, Ring Road opened, traffic restored in Lahore

The end of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest has brought an immediate return to normality in the provincial capital, with traffic flowing smoothly on major roads and motorways reopening across the region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The end of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest has brought an immediate return to normality in the provincial capital, with traffic flowing smoothly on major roads and motorways reopening across the region.

Motorway traffic, which had been disrupted due to the protest, has also returned to normal.

A spokespersons for the Motorway Police confirmed to APP about reopening of several key routes, including:

M1 Motorway from Peshawar to Islamabad, which had been briefly closed, is now open for traffic.

M2 Motorway, linking Lahore and Islamabad, has resumed operations.

M11 Motorway, connecting Lahore and Sialkot, has been fully restored for vehicles.

M4 Motorway, from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem, is once again accessible.

M14 Motorway, which links Hakla to Dera Ismail Khan, has been reopened as well.

M3 Motorway, which had previously been closed, is also open for traffic.

In Lahore, all major entry and exit points, including Ravi Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, and Sagian Ravi Bridge, have been reopened. Key routes like Multan Road, Raiwind Road and Ferozepur Road are now clear for movement, while Lahore’s Ring Road and the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway also saw their operations restored.