UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Return To Pakistan, A Moral Duty Of Nawaz: Fawad

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Return to Pakistan, a moral duty of Nawaz: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said it was the moral duty of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return to the country and face corruption cases against him as he was medically fit now.

Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad on medical grounds as advised by the doctor but now the PML-N leader was medically fit, Fawad said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Ex-PM should voluntarily surrender before the court was accused in massive corruption cases. Nawaz Sharif had made illegal properties abroad by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during his regimes, he added.

The minister said he had not personal enmity with Nawaz Sharif but raising the voice for national interest, adding, the PML-N leader should return the looted wealth which would be utilized for welfare and development of the country and masses.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Doctor Moral Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

22 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.