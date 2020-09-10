Return to Pakistan, a moral duty of Nawaz: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said it was the moral duty of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return to the country and face corruption cases against him as he was medically fit now.

Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad on medical grounds as advised by the doctor but now the PML-N leader was medically fit, Fawad said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Ex-PM should voluntarily surrender before the court was accused in massive corruption cases. Nawaz Sharif had made illegal properties abroad by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during his regimes, he added.

The minister said he had not personal enmity with Nawaz Sharif but raising the voice for national interest, adding, the PML-N leader should return the looted wealth which would be utilized for welfare and development of the country and masses.