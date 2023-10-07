Open Menu

Returning Of Afghan Refugees Continue Through Torkham Border

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Returning of Afghan refugees continue through Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Afghan refugees are returning to Afghanistan through Torkham border and in the last four days around two hundred Afghan migrant families left for their country, an official of the Torkham Border said here Saturday.

Giving detail on the assurance of not to be named, the official disclosed that 198 families were transported to Afghanistan through 54 vehicles through Torkham border. The International Organization for Refugees (IOM) is also registering returning Afghan refugees at Torkham border, he said.

The official said that 9,56,720 Afghan refugees are living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, another official of the Afghan Commissionerate in Peshawar said.

He said 6,48,968 Afghan refugees are registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 885,000 Afghan refugees are living in settled areas and 22,390 Afghan refugees are living in tribal districts, the official of the Afghan Commissionerate said. He said that more than 300,000 Afghan refugees are not registered in the Afghan Commissionerate so far.

