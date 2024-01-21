Open Menu

Returning Of Foreign From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Continue

January 21, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The return of the foreign illegals residing in Peshawar and other districts all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued without any break, and on Sunday, 233 people were sent to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

According to details, a total of 6623 migrants were sent to Afghanistan, and another 5299 immigrants from Pakhtunkhwa, 138 from Islamabad, 1152 from Punjab, and 34 from Azad Kashmir were sent to Afghanistan.

A total of 275,169 people have been deported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghanistan through Peshawar and the Torkham border.

Efforts are on to send migrants to Afghanistan from Peshawar, other borders, and Angoor Adda in Kharlachi. A total of 3956 people were sent to Afghanistan via the Angoor Adda border, while 698 people were sent to Afghanistan from the Kharlachi border.

The official of the Home and Tribal Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, disclosed when contacted that 2,79,842 people have been sent to Afghanistan from the three borders of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, so far.

