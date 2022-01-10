Returning officer issues contesting candidates list for HDBA election

The Returning Officer for the election of District Bar Association (HDBA) office bearers and members of Hyderabad has published the list of 38 candidates who will be vying for 6 seats of office bearers and 7 seats of Members Managing Committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Returning Officer for the election of District Bar Association (HDBA) office bearers and members of Hyderabad has published the list of 38 candidates who will be vying for 6 seats of office bearers and 7 seats of Members Managing Committee.

According to the list which was issued here on Monday, Advocate Ghulam Asghar Mirbahar and Advocate Irfan Ali Bughio would contest one on one for the seat of president.

Five candidates, including advocates Bilal Ahmed Rajput, Ishfaq Ahmed Lanjar, Kashif Ali Lakho, Muhammad Imran Arain and Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh, had been declared eligible to contend for the post of vice president.

For the position of the general secretary advocates Asghar Majeed Khokhar, Muhammad Habibur Rehman, Muhammad Azmatullah Channa, Muhammad Saleem Laghari and Wahid Bux Aajiz Laghari will land in the electoral fray.

Likewise, 5 lawyers had qualified the process of scrutiny to stand for the seat of the joint secretary and 4 each for library secretary and treasurer.

A total of 13 candidates will contest in the category of MMC. The polling will be held on January 22.