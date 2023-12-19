Returning Officers issued public notice for filling of nomination papers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Returning Officers (ROs) on Tuesday issued a public notice for filling of nomination papers for the national and provincial assembly seats for the 2024 general election.

In his address to the training session of District Returning Officers here at a hotel, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here Tuesday said it was a very important day as the ROs have issued public notices, inviting candidates to file nomination papers for the National and Provincial Assemblies seats.

He assured the DROs of all-out support in the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Secretary said that conducting the general election was a national obligation and together we would be able to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure accessibility of persons with disability voters to the polling stations so that they could easily exercise their right to vote on February 08, 2024.

According to ECP’s election schedule for the 2024 general election, nomination papers could be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates on December 20-22, 2023 while the Names of the nominated candidates would be published on December 23.

Similarly, December 24-30 was fixed as the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officers regarding rejection/acceptance of nomination papers while the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal was fixed as January 03, 2024.

The last date for deciding an appeal against decisions of the returning officer regarding acceptance or rejection of appeals by the appellate tribunal was fixed as January 10, 2024 while the revised list of candidates would be published on January 11 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

The publication of the revised list of candidates has been fixed as January 12. Election symbols to candidates would be allocated to contesting candidates on 13th January while polling would be held on February 08, 2024.

This election program would also apply to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan. The last date for filing of a separate priority list for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims before the Returning Officer is December 22, 2023.