Returning Officers take oath for general elections 2024 duty in Multan district

(@FahadShabbir)

Returning Officers (RO) assigned duty by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct general elections, scheduled across the country in Feb 2024, took oath of their responsibility at a ceremony here Wednesday where they pledged to hold elections transparently in 18 National Assembly and Provincial Assembly constituencies of Multan district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Returning Officers (RO) assigned duty by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct general elections, scheduled across the country in Feb 2024, took oath of their responsibility at a ceremony here Wednesday where they pledged to hold elections transparently in 18 National Assembly and Provincial Assembly Constituencies of Multan district.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer administered oath to ROs in his capacity as the District Returning Officer (DRO), according to an official release.

ECP Multan and district government officials attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that ROs should perform their constitutional duty with an impeccable sense of responsibility and declared that there would be no compromise on enforcing instructions and Code of Conduct of ECP.

He advised ROs to enforce the ECP code of conduct equally on candidates belonging to all political parties and independent candidates.

Rizwan Qadeer promised that the district government would extend full cooperation to ECP during all the stages of the general elections 2024.

He asked ROs to start imparting their duties in their respective offices immediately to hold elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner.