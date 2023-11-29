Returning process of illegal immigrants being continued: Shakeel Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Wednesday said that for the dignified return of Afghans to their home country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in different districts for their temporary accommodation in addition to other measures.

He said that after the October 31 deadline, only illegal migrants are being ensured a safe and dignified exit from Pakistan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting held in connection with the return of illegally staying foreigners.

Afghans are returning to their homeland on daily basis at Chaman, Badini and Barapcha border, he mentioned.

On this occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary Home told the meeting that so far more than 136,000 illegal residents have gone to their country from Balochistan.

The Chief Secretary said that the improvement of Chaman, Badini and Barapcha crossings should be ensured so that they could be used for trade in future saying that this will have a positive impact on employment opportunities and the economy.

On this occasion, the meeting was informed regarding the supply of passports that 100 tokens are issued on a daily basis.

The Chief Secretary said that there is a need for further improvement in the passport office and speed up the process of making passports.