Reunion Of MQM-P Make Party Stronger Politically: Deputy Convener

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The Deputy Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Anees Qaimkhani has said reunited MQM-P is the need of the time and expressed hope that the move would make the party more stronger politically in the time to come.

Talking to the workers at the party's office here on Sunday, Qaimkhani said MQM-P's leaders and workers would have to rise above their differences to serve the people.

He said the people living in the urban areas of Sindh had suffered a lot, adding that the party would strive to serve those people.

He said the MQM-P had always given representation of the people to the middle-class whose members were elected to the assemblies.

The Deputy Convener said through the revived unity, the MQM-P would get back the rights of the people.

