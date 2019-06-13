Revamping FBR imperative for broadening tax network, efficiency: Hamad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Revenue Hamad Azhar on Wednesday said that revamping of Federal board of revenue (FBR), was imperative for broadening tax network and efficiency.

No one could hide black money in the shape of purchasing property, restaurant or depositing millions in the saving centers, he stated while talking to a news channel.

The tax laws would be implemented across the board without discrimination, he stated.

Proposing strict accountability process for those elements found involved in increasing loans, trade and current deficit and putting heavy debt burden over the poor masses, he said, we are planning to gather data of such persons for taking punitive action against them. The last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had spent imperialistic life on the tax money of the poor people, he said.

The present government was bound to pay the heavy interest over the loans amounting Rs 30,000 billion, taken by the previous governments, he added.

In reply to a question about tax amnesty scheme announced by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government, he said this was a good opportunity for the people to avail facility and declare their hidden assets through this scheme.

Hamad Azhar said the concerned department would launch a crackdown after expiry of the deadline. He said the government had approached the banks for access of the information about the account holders, adding that assurance had been given by the banks to provide details in that regard. The state minister said that after the deadline, the government would confiscate the undeclared assets and money besides awarding punishment of seven years to the persons concealing assets, he added.

Commenting on the budget, he said that despite crunch in the economy, the budget for the next fiscal year was made for the welfare of the common man.

He said last governments of PPP and PML-N, had bankrupted the country and plundered the national money ruthlessly. He said that the people were facing the agony due to the weak policies of the past governments.

He, however said that government had adopted the austerity measures and made cut in the cabinet expenditures, Awan-e-Sadr besides avoiding increase in the salaries for ministers and high officials falling under the grade of 21-22.

Appreciating the Pakistan Armed forces announcement for freezing increase in the salaries of high ranking officers, he said that expenditure of the PM House had also been curtailed for improving the system.

Explaining the salient features of the budget, he said that the PTI government had allocated Rs 152 billion rupees, for the development of FATA, Rs 30 billion rupee for nine projects initiated by the federal government for uplift of Quetta, Rs 47 billion for Karachi projects, while Rs 70 billion, would be utilized for construction of dams in the country.

To a question he said the PTI government was focusing on improving the growth rate, exports, job opportunities, tax-networking, less developed areas, besides income of the common citizens and provision of shelter houses for low income groups.