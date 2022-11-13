UrduPoint.com

Revamping Health Sector On Modern Lines Govt's Top Priority: Qadir Patel

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel on Sunday said that the government was revamping the health sector for provision of advanced healthcare facilities for better medical treatment to the public and ensuring transparency in MDCAT 2022 exams.

Talking to ptv news, he said that government was paying special attention to the health sector to ensure well-equipped advanced health facilities for the masses, adding, all available resources were being used to provide better health facilities and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

Replying a question related to MDCAT exams, he said MDCAT exams were conducted as per scheduled from November 13 (today) in which we will ensure its complete transparency and merit, adding, the PMC management had conducted exams after taking all provinces into confidence.

Government was taking all urgent measures to facilitate medical students, he said, adding, PMC had introduced a computer-based exam system to enhance transparency and allow all students to compete on a level playing field.

Minister said that the government has also started the cleanliness drive and renovation of the government hospitals, adding, the availability of medicines and installation of new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines in public hospitals was being ensured.

