Revamping hospitals top priority, says health minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing ongoing hospital revamping projects on a priority basis, ensuring convenience for patients at government hospitals. Chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Thursday, he stressed that there would be no compromise on quality and transparency during these projects.

The minister highlighted that contractors have been directed to expedite work on key hospitals in Multan, including Nishtar Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and the Multan Institute of Cardiology, by operating in two shifts.

"The emergency, OPD, and indoor wards at these facilities are undergoing substantial upgrades to better serve the public," he said.

The health minister also instructed relevant officers to maintain continuous oversight of the revamping efforts to ensure timely and efficient completion.

The meeting was presented progress review by project contractors and XEN officers. Attendees included Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and officials from the three hospitals involved in the projects.