Revamping Of 7 Basic, Rural Health Centers Underway: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, work is underway on the revamping project of 7 basic health centers and rural health centers of Pasrur tehsil and the work will be completed in the next 6 to 8 weeks.

He stated this today while reviewing the ongoing revamping project in basic health centers Sewal and Bulgan, Pasrur tehsil. Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Qamar Manj was also present on this occasion. The DC said that the old buildings of Pasrur tehsil Health Centers Sewal, Bulgan, Badiana, Ban Bajwa, Chobara, Janiwali and Kingra and Rural Health Center Klaswala are being revamped. He directed building department officials to complete the project within the stipulated timeline and ensure the use of sustainable building materials.

He said that the quality of development projects will not be compromised and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Langrial said that a total of 19 BHUs and 3 Rural Health Centers in Sialkot district are being revamped under the supervision of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department. While the revamping of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital under the supervision of Specialized Healthcare Department has been completed, work is underway at Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital. He also inspected staff attendance, availability of medicines and medical facilities provided to patients during his visit to the hospitals.

