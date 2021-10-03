UrduPoint.com

Revamping Of All Health Centers To Be Completed In Time: Kamran Bangash

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash said reconstruction and revamping of all health centers and hospitals would be completed within estimated time period.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at Civil Secretariat to review reconstruction work on Shaheed Sifwat Ghayur Memorial Children's Hospital Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by concerned authorities including the hospital Medical Surgeon Dr. Siraj Khan, SDO C&W department and health officials.

Kamran Bangash said Sifwat Ghayur Children's Hospital was a unique health center not only for Peshawar city but also for other adjoining districts in the province. He said the PTI government believed in increasing the capacity of this hospital was need of the hour.

He directed the C&W department to bring innovation in the construction of the hospital and remove all the shortcomings that existed earlier on priority.

He also directed the management of Children Hospital to work day and night to improve its performance and also turn it into a pediatric research and teaching center along with improvement in treatment facilities.

The Special Assistant said there was an urgent need for our experts to continue research in all fields, including education, health and medicines, to successfully step out their ranks from developing to dependent nation.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, the provincial government had issued special instructions to all institutions in this regard", he said.

