Revamping of basic, rural health centers in tehsil Pasrur in final stages: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that the project of revamping 7 basic health centers and rural health centers of tehsil Pasrur is in the final stages of completion.

He stated this today while reviewing the ongoing revamping project at Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in Badiana, the basic health center of tehsil Pasrur. He said that the old buildings of Tehsil Pasrur Health Centers Sewal, Balgan, Badiana, Ban Bajwa, Chobara, Janiwali and Kingra and Rural Health Center Klasswala were being revamped, which will ensure quality and modern medical facilities in the health centers.

He directed building department officials to complete the project within the stipulated time and ensure the use of quality materials.

He said that the quality of development projects will not be compromised and no negligence will be tolerated.

He said that a total of 19 BHUs and 3 rural health centers in Sialkot district are being revamped under the supervision of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department. While the revamping of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital under the supervision of the Specialized Healthcare Department has been completed, work is underway at Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital.

Langrial also inspected the staff attendance, availability of medicines and medical facilities provided to patients during his visit to the hospitals. He also inspected sanitation in Union Council Badiana and directed SWMC officials to improve the situation.