Revamping Of Basic, Rural Health Centers In Tehsil Pasrur In Final Stages: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that the project of revamping 7 basic health centers and rural health centers of tehsil Pasrur is in the final stages of completion.
He stated this today while reviewing the ongoing revamping project at Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in Badiana, the basic health center of tehsil Pasrur. He said that the old buildings of Tehsil Pasrur Health Centers Sewal, Balgan, Badiana, Ban Bajwa, Chobara, Janiwali and Kingra and Rural Health Center Klasswala were being revamped, which will ensure quality and modern medical facilities in the health centers.
He directed building department officials to complete the project within the stipulated time and ensure the use of quality materials.
He said that the quality of development projects will not be compromised and no negligence will be tolerated.
He said that a total of 19 BHUs and 3 rural health centers in Sialkot district are being revamped under the supervision of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department. While the revamping of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital under the supervision of the Specialized Healthcare Department has been completed, work is underway at Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital.
Langrial also inspected the staff attendance, availability of medicines and medical facilities provided to patients during his visit to the hospitals. He also inspected sanitation in Union Council Badiana and directed SWMC officials to improve the situation.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 Points setup for subsidized sugar sale6 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian visit subsidized sugar sales points6 minutes ago
-
Revamping of basic, rural health centers in tehsil Pasrur in final stages: DC6 minutes ago
-
Pukar 15 Chiniot responds to 2,000 calls in February6 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh police arrest 20 suspects6 minutes ago
-
Four including most wanted human smuggler arrested16 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi observed16 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
NIBD welfare society fundraiser held16 minutes ago
-
112,300 families to get pay orders in Sialkot dist under Ramazan package: DC16 minutes ago
-
District admin cracks down on Price Gougers17 minutes ago
-
3.1 earthquake jolts Qilla Abdullah17 minutes ago