UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revamping Of Public Sector Housing Business Model Inevitable: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:39 PM

Revamping of public sector housing business model inevitable: Minister

Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that public sector housing business model is very instrumental in ensuring rapid urbanisation as increased climate challenges have put a huge strain on these entities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that public sector housing business model is very instrumental in ensuring rapid urbanisation as increased climate challenges have put a huge strain on these entities.

Innovative, dynamic and rational revamping of public sector business model, for providing more ease of doing business to the private sector, is inevitable for managing future needs, the minister said.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of a committee, constituted by the chief minister to look into the issues being faced by various authorities of HUD&PHE Department and to suggest amendments for solutions to the problems of such entities.

SMBR Shaukat Ali, Member (Colonies) Sohail Shahzad, Secretary (Housing) Nasim Sadiq, Registrar (Cooperatives) Faisal Zahoor and representatives of law and other departments attended the meeting.

The minister said that comprehensive recommendations are being compiled and relevant laws are being simplified to provide necessary relief to the stakeholders.

The meeting reviewed different proposals including decreasing the cost of items relating to the housing sector, urban regeneration and planning for cities' expansion.

The meeting decided to constitute a sub-committee to identify duplications in different government departments and its removal. This sub-committee will submit its recommendations in 10 days.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

PM says no more talks with JUI-F if it demands re ..

2 minutes ago

Danish Terrorist Suspected of Being Behind Russia' ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine Ready to Start Troop Disengagement Near Pe ..

1 minute ago

Birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal to be observed t ..

1 minute ago

Utility Stores Corporation to get Rs 6 billion to ..

1 minute ago

Smog: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik orders action again ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.