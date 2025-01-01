Revamping of Punjab’s teaching hospitals nears completion, says health minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Wednesday that the ongoing revamping projects in government teaching hospitals are progressing rapidly and will significantly enhance patient care and treatment facilities once completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Wednesday that the ongoing revamping projects in government teaching hospitals are progressing rapidly and will significantly enhance patient care and treatment facilities once completed.

Chairing a meeting alongside Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath at the C&W Department, the ministers reviewed progress on the extensive revamping efforts across the province.

During the meeting, detailed progress reports on the revamping of various government teaching hospitals were discussed. These included Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital Gujrat, Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot, Punjab Dental Hospital Lahore, Services Hospital Lahore, Nawaz Sharif Yaki Gate Hospital Lahore, Mian Munshi Teaching Hospital Lahore, Lady Aitchison Hospital Lahore, Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital Sialkot, Ghulam Muhammad Hospital Faisalabad, Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital DG Khan, Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, Nishtar Hospital Multan, Children's Hospital Multan, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi, DHQ Hospitals in Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sargodha, Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, Mayo Hospital Lahore, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital Lahore, Jinnah Hospital Lahore, General Hospital Lahore, Children's Hospital Lahore, and the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Speaking at the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the importance of timely completion of revamping projects and assured that 100 percent transparency is being maintained throughout the process. He stressed that negligence would not be tolerated in the revamping projects and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring world-class healthcare facilities in Punjab’s teaching hospitals.

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath added that 90 percent of the work has been completed in most hospitals, and directives have been issued to complete the remaining tasks promptly. The Secretary of the C&W Department has been tasked with ensuring adherence to the timeline.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Secretary C&W Lt. (R) Sohail Ashraf, Special Secretary Development of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Dr. Waheed Asghar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and other C&W officers. Hospital principals, medical superintendents, and engineers from the concerned teaching hospitals also participated via video link.