Revamping Of Rural Health Centres, Basic Health Units To Start In September: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that the revamping of rural health centers and basic health units across Punjab will start in September.
Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, rural health centers will be turned into state-of-the-art facilities, he said during his visit to BHU Beni Sulehrian.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, former MPA Rana Liaquat Ali, Superintendent Jail Malik Babar Ali and CEO Health Dr. Rehan were also present.
Khawaja Imran Nazir also inspected the District Jail Hospital and the “Clinic on Wheels” in Langeriali.
He said the the Punjab government believes in practical work, along with improving facilities in government hospitals. “Clinic on Wheels and field hospital projects have also been started. The “Clinic on Wheels” is a revolutionary project of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the aim of which is to provide public health facilities at the doorstep of the people," he added.
He said that resources will be provided to meet the shortage of doctors and medical staff in jail hospitals, provide better medical equipment, improve lab facilities and supply medicines.
The post of Woman Medical Officer will be filled soon in the District Jail Hospital, he added.
