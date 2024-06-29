Open Menu

Revamping Of Rural Health Centres, Basic Health Units To Start In September: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Revamping of rural health centres, basic health units to start in September: Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that the revamping of rural health centers and basic health units across Punjab will start in September.

Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, rural health centers will be turned into state-of-the-art facilities, he said during his visit to BHU Beni Sulehrian.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, former MPA Rana Liaquat Ali, Superintendent Jail Malik Babar Ali and CEO Health Dr. Rehan were also present.

Khawaja Imran Nazir also inspected the District Jail Hospital and the “Clinic on Wheels” in Langeriali.

He said the the Punjab government believes in practical work, along with improving facilities in government hospitals. “Clinic on Wheels and field hospital projects have also been started. The “Clinic on Wheels” is a revolutionary project of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the aim of which is to provide public health facilities at the doorstep of the people," he added.

He said that resources will be provided to meet the shortage of doctors and medical staff in jail hospitals, provide better medical equipment, improve lab facilities and supply medicines.

The post of Woman Medical Officer will be filled soon in the District Jail Hospital, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Jail Visit Beni Imran Nazir Babar Ali September Women Post Government

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

45 seconds ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

12 minutes ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

7 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

15 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

15 hours ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

15 hours ago
 Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

16 hours ago
 Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

15 hours ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan