Revenue, ACE Retrieve Land Worth Millions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Revenue, ACE retrieve land worth millions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :State land worth millions was retrieved in a joint operation by the Revenue department and Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) in the city area, on Tuesday.

The joint operation was conducted in Qasimpur colony, Bahawalpur road near Govt commerce college Multan against illegal enchroachers.

The team comprising ACE Multan official Malik Hassan Raza, AC city Karman and others retrieved the state land measuring 14 Kanal and 10 Marla valuing millions of rupees.

