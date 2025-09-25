Open Menu

Revenue Affair Discussed In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Revenue affair discussed in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A meeting regarding revenue affairs was held in Murree on Thursday with Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Amir Khattak in the Chair. The deputy commissioners briefed the meeting about the revenue-related matters in their respective districts, covering topics such as land registration, revenue recovery, property transfers, issuance of ownership documents (fard), and reforms in the Patwar system.

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, gave a detailed briefing on revenue matters in Murree district, highlighting various challenges, ongoing development projects and potential reforms.

Commissioner Rawalpindi directed all the deputy commissioners to prioritize transparency, public convenience and the use of modern technology in the revenue system to ensure better service delivery to the public.

He emphasized that the administration’s Primary responsibility was to provide facilities to the public and ensure transparency in the revenue system on priority basis. He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The Commissioner appreciated the performance of all deputy commissioners and instructed them to make ongoing efforts to improve revenue affairs more effective.

