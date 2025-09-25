Revenue Affair Discussed In Murree
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A meeting regarding revenue affairs was held in Murree on Thursday with Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Amir Khattak in the Chair. The deputy commissioners briefed the meeting about the revenue-related matters in their respective districts, covering topics such as land registration, revenue recovery, property transfers, issuance of ownership documents (fard), and reforms in the Patwar system.
Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, gave a detailed briefing on revenue matters in Murree district, highlighting various challenges, ongoing development projects and potential reforms.
Commissioner Rawalpindi directed all the deputy commissioners to prioritize transparency, public convenience and the use of modern technology in the revenue system to ensure better service delivery to the public.
He emphasized that the administration’s Primary responsibility was to provide facilities to the public and ensure transparency in the revenue system on priority basis. He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
The Commissioner appreciated the performance of all deputy commissioners and instructed them to make ongoing efforts to improve revenue affairs more effective.
Recent Stories
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18 outlaws behind bars; heroin, ice & weapons recovered5 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred in Bannu firing5 minutes ago
-
Revenue affair discussed in Murree5 minutes ago
-
Sardar Khetran vows to address public issues in Barkhan5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews HPV vaccination campaign in Bhakkar5 minutes ago
-
District Sukkur holds meeting to prepare for upcoming polio campaign15 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt for Pakistan Army to conduct survey of flood damage15 minutes ago
-
15 free electric scooters disbursed among Intermediate position-holder students15 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs key meeting to review police administrative affairs15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Sindh museum, praises efforts to preserve cultural heritage15 minutes ago
-
Public outreach program held in Jacobabad on federal ombudsman's directive15 minutes ago
-
Negligence in cleanliness operation intolerable; District Manager FWMC15 minutes ago