Revenue Authority obtains access to credit, debit card sales data

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Revenue Authority has obtained access to complete credit and debit card sales data as well as accounts of businesses registered with it from banks.

This information obtained by the intelligence and prosecution cell (IPC), is being analyzed to

identify tax evasion.

The cell is actively investigating all transactions by cross-referencing the paid amounts

with the actual sales tax calculations.

This meticulous examination aimed to detect any potential tax evasion, and the IPC was prepared

to take legal action against any individuals involved in fraudulent activities, the official sources

said.

The data had been collected under Section 57 (2) of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012,

which granted the Punjab Revenue Authority the legal authority to access sales data

related to credit and debit cards, along with bank details.