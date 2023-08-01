Open Menu

'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' Solving Public Complaints: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 08:13 PM

'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public complaints: DC

Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr Noor Mohammad Awan has said that due to continuous monthly Revenue Awami Khidmat Kachehri, effective success has been achieved in timely solving the people's problems related to the revenue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr Noor Mohammad Awan has said that due to continuous monthly Revenue Awami Khidmat Kachehri, effective success has been achieved in timely solving the people's problems related to the revenue.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of open court held in connection with the provision of revenue services at DC Office Bhakkar.

The complainants present in the open court informed the Deputy Commissioner about their complaints and problems related to revenue.

After listening to the complaints and issues of the people, the Deputy Commissioner issued orders to the concerned officers to solve them on the spot and he issued directions to the ADC Revenue Mirza Waleed Baig that public complaints relating revenue should be redressed on priority basis.

Talking to the citizens in Khuli Awami Katchery, the DC said that he would take personal interest in resolving public grievances.

He directed the revenue officers and staff to treat the incoming people with kindness and resolve their problems.

On this occasion, citizens appreciated the Punjab government's Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri and said that with this initiative, the revenue issues of the people are being solved on the spot.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Bhakkar Court

Recent Stories

Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': m ..

Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': mountaineer Naila

19 seconds ago
 PSB approves participation of Pakistan contingent ..

PSB approves participation of Pakistan contingent in CW Youth Games

22 seconds ago
 Egypt, Turkey Agree to Boost Trade to $15Bln in 5 ..

Egypt, Turkey Agree to Boost Trade to $15Bln in 5 Years - Trade Ministry

25 seconds ago
 Ukrainian grain lorries wait days to unload at Dan ..

Ukrainian grain lorries wait days to unload at Danube port

11 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) w ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) welcomes appointment of Malik A ..

12 seconds ago
 AJK PM felicitates students for securing first thr ..

AJK PM felicitates students for securing first three positions in exams

14 seconds ago
Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar calls on ..

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar calls on Governor Punjab

15 seconds ago
 Five Killed in Chilean Military Helicopter Crash - ..

Five Killed in Chilean Military Helicopter Crash - Air Force

17 seconds ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Head of Jordanian-Emirati Par ..

UAE Ambassador meets Head of Jordanian-Emirati Parliamentary Committee

29 minutes ago
 GB govt signs agreement with AKU, LUMS to improve ..

GB govt signs agreement with AKU, LUMS to improve education system

20 minutes ago
 Air chief hails World Junior Squash Champion, says ..

Air chief hails World Junior Squash Champion, says nation proud of Hamza

20 minutes ago
 ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN J ..

ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN JULY PES PROVIDES RESCUE SERVIC ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan