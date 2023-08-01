'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public complaints: DC

Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr Noor Mohammad Awan has said that due to continuous monthly Revenue Awami Khidmat Kachehri, effective success has been achieved in timely solving the people's problems related to the revenue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr Noor Mohammad Awan has said that due to continuous monthly Revenue Awami Khidmat Kachehri, effective success has been achieved in timely solving the people's problems related to the revenue.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of open court held in connection with the provision of revenue services at DC Office Bhakkar.

The complainants present in the open court informed the Deputy Commissioner about their complaints and problems related to revenue.

After listening to the complaints and issues of the people, the Deputy Commissioner issued orders to the concerned officers to solve them on the spot and he issued directions to the ADC Revenue Mirza Waleed Baig that public complaints relating revenue should be redressed on priority basis.

Talking to the citizens in Khuli Awami Katchery, the DC said that he would take personal interest in resolving public grievances.

He directed the revenue officers and staff to treat the incoming people with kindness and resolve their problems.

On this occasion, citizens appreciated the Punjab government's Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri and said that with this initiative, the revenue issues of the people are being solved on the spot.